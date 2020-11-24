Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

Toys and children are synonymous, especially at Christmas.

And to make sure the youngest in the Vicksburg community don’t go without, the Salvation Army sponsors an Angel Tree.

Local residents are called to adopt these “angels” and purchase appropriate gifts for them depending on their age and gender.

But, in most years, angels go unadopted, but thanks to the efforts of the Vicksburg Chapter of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and their toy drive, those children will not go wanting.

“These are used as fill-in toys for angels who don’t get adopted,” Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Jacque Henley said.

This year the toy drive will be held in conjunction with the Holiday Market, Henley said, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center, formerly the Outlets of Vicksburg.

“Providing it doesn’t rain, we will be outside, close to the restaurant area,” Henley said. “We will be visible for people coming back and forth from the market.”

New, unwrapped toys should be donated for children ranging in age from newborn to age 12.

For those who would like to make a monetary donation, a Red Kettle drive will also be available at the drop-off location.

In the past, Henley said, the Salvation Army has had more than 500 angels, hence making the toy drive one of the biggest projects the auxiliary does besides their soup and salad fundraiser.

The local Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary was organized by a group of 30 women in 1976. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to raise public awareness of the Salvation Army, furnish volunteer workers and facilitate services to the needy, assist in disaster relief, provide leadership in group work, visitation of hospital patients, and fundraising in support of The Salvation Army programs.

