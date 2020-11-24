expand
November 24, 2020

Troopers to begin Thanksgiving holiday patrols Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 8:57 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

JACKSON – The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday it will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday at midnight.

State Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. During the period in 2019, MHP investigated 185 crashes with 10 fatalities and made 95 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“We are reminded that Thanksgiving 2019 was a particularly deadly travel period and with the approach of Thanksgiving 2020, we are asking all motorists to use good driving habits as we try to reduce fatalities and injuries this year,” Col. Randy Ginn, Director of MHP, said. “Our goal is for you and your family to safely reach your destination so that you may have a truly Happy Thanksgiving.”

