expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

The American Harmony, one of the riverboats in American Cruise Lines fleet of ships that navigate the Mississippi River, docks at Vicksburg’s riverfront in August 2019.

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

By John Surratt

Published 6:24 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A second riverboat cruise line has leased waterfront property from the city.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Wednesday approved a 20-year lease with American Cruise Lines Inc. involving about 500 feet waterfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal from the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Levee Street south to the China Street flood gate.

The site is just south of property leased by Viking Cruise Lines.

American Cruise Lines will pay the city $2 per passenger under the lease. It will pay  $3 per passenger if the lease is extended an additional five years. In the past, three American Cruise Lines boats have made stops at Vicksburg.

Under the agreement, American Cruise Lines will develop its area to duplicate a “park-like setting” with benches and other amenities. The company will also extend the existing concrete ramp and repair damaged areas on the leased property.

“This is the second lease agreement we’ve gotten from a cruise line coming to Vicksburg, which is going to greatly improve the waterfront at no cost to the city,” Mayor George Flaggs said. “This is a game-changer.”

He said the city plans to clear the waterfront property along North Washington Street “and make the waterfront a lot more appealing to visitors. I want to commend American Cruise Line and Viking for being the first two (companies to lease property).”

“We’re so excited that has been completed and it will add to our riverfront,” Laura Beth Strickland, executive director of Visit Vicksburg said of the lease. “We’re just looking forward to more partnerships with these companies and making our downtown as vibrant for visitors as possible.”

The American Cruise Line lease comes about nine days after the city approved a lease with Viking Cruise Lines.

The board on Nov. 16 approved a 20-year ground lease with Viking USA LLC at a rate of $1 per passenger to use the site, which is located behind the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Levee Street and goes north. Viking will build the dock.

Viking is leasing a 600-foot section of Vicksburg’s riverfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal to build a facility for its cruise boats expected to dock at the city in 2022.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Who’s Hot

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Further evidence that ‘earth’ angels do, in fact, walk amongst us

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces yet another DUI charge

Faith

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

COVID-19

COVID-19 reset: District makes good use of time during Thanksgiving holiday break

Louisiana

As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

News

Commencement ceremonies at Alcorn State honor the school’s 2020 graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

COVID-19

Mississippi health official ‘exhausted’ by virus response

COVID-19

Expanded mask mandate for Thanksgiving coming, curfew shelved for now

Local

Troopers to begin Thanksgiving holiday patrols Wednesday

News

U.S. agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Crime

Vicksburg woman faces felony charges after driving over girlfriend

Local

Volunteers rally to help Good Shepherd ready Thanksgiving boxes

COVID-19

Annual Christmas Ball canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19

Weekly COVID-19 reporting among local schools shows active situation