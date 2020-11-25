expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

City leaders moved forward Wednesday with plans to bid out the project that would extend the road between Chick-fil-A and Starbuck's into Halls Ferry Park. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

By John Surratt

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has taken another step toward building an alternate route to Halls Ferry Park.

The board Wednesday authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for bids to build what is being called the “Halls Ferry Park Road Extension.” In August, the board approved a $14,000 contract with Allen & Hoshall Engineers of Jackson to design the project.

Presently, the dead-end road intersects with Halls Ferry Road and runs between Chick-fil-A on the road’s north side and Starbuck’s Coffee. Under the project, the road will be extended from its intersection with Halls Ferry Road to the park.

City officials acquired the right of way to extend the road, which is south of the Halls Ferry/Pemberton Square Boulevard intersection. Under the agreement with the city, the engineers will design an asphalt road to the park and also enlarge the entrance to Fire Station Number 8.

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, who is over the city’s recreation department, said when the city hired the engineers that the extension will intersect with Halls Ferry Park Road at the site of the park’s pickleball courts to provide more access to facilities.

Presently, people can enter Halls Ferry Park either at the intersection of Halls Ferry Park Road and South Frontage Road or a one-way street off South Frontage Road that leads to Home Depot. Having a single exit from the park causes problems when several activities are going on at the park, officials said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Who’s Hot

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Further evidence that ‘earth’ angels do, in fact, walk amongst us

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces yet another DUI charge

Faith

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

COVID-19

COVID-19 reset: District makes good use of time during Thanksgiving holiday break

Louisiana

As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

News

Commencement ceremonies at Alcorn State honor the school’s 2020 graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

COVID-19

Mississippi health official ‘exhausted’ by virus response

COVID-19

Expanded mask mandate for Thanksgiving coming, curfew shelved for now

Local

Troopers to begin Thanksgiving holiday patrols Wednesday

News

U.S. agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Crime

Vicksburg woman faces felony charges after driving over girlfriend

Local

Volunteers rally to help Good Shepherd ready Thanksgiving boxes

COVID-19

Annual Christmas Ball canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19

Weekly COVID-19 reporting among local schools shows active situation