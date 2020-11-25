Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Two Vicksburg businesses were the victims of criminals Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Impression Jewelry, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., for a report of theft. Impression Jewelry is located within Uptown Vicksburg, formerly Vicksburg Mall.

When officers arrived, store officials reported $15,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen by a suspect who unlocked a jewelry case while employees were helping other customers.

No suspect has been identified.

Suspects break into a local drug store

At 9:23 p.m., officers responded to Battlefield Drugs, 3040 Indiana Ave., in reference to an alarm.

When they arrived, officers found someone had pried the front door of the drug store open and made entry.

Surveillance footage showed two subjects forced entry around 9:16 p.m., took an unknown quantity of codeine syrup, and exited one minute later.