expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

Further evidence that ‘earth’ angels do, in fact, walk amongst us

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

I am an avid believer in angels, and I mean the ones that fly around with white wings.

Years ago, I read a book entitled “Angels: God’s Secret Agents” written by Billy Graham. The accounts described are, as he says, “reassuring that we are not alone.”

But whether or not you believe in these heavenly creatures, you cannot deny the existence of “earth angels” — you know, the folks who live among us and get us through tough times.

Through the years, I have had many “earth angels,” those friends and family who have loved me, supported me and stood with me during adverse situations.

There have also been unexpected instances when a stranger has been an “earth angel” to me. One of those happened recently.

Since having surgery on my toe, I have had to wear a boot. Fortunately, I am done wearing it full time, but doctor’s orders were to put it on when experiencing some pain.

Last week, it was hurting just a bit, so before heading to Hobby Lobby I decided to err on the side of caution and strap it on.

It was while I was shopping that this “earth angel” appeared.

I was on one of the wedding aisles looking at ribbon. And not only was I focused on trying to decide which color and width I needed, I was also yakking on the phone, totally oblivious to any potential calamity.

That was until one of the store employees alerted me that my shoe was untied.

I am embarrassed to say that because I was so engrossed in what I was doing, as well as talking on the phone, at first I wasn’t even sure what she was talking about. That was until she pointed to my shoe.

I finally refocused and thanked her for her warning.

But, to my surprise, she did more than alert me to the situation. She proceeded to bend down and tie my tennis shoe.

She said she had had to wear a boot a while back and remembered how difficult it was to get around.

I told her she didn’t have to do that, but she said it was no problem.

I thanked her for her help, but unfortunately, it didn’t dawn on me until later that night what had happened.

A young woman had been my angel that evening.

She had noticed that I needed help and, without any reservations, had humbly acted.

Merriam-Webster has several definitions of an angel, one of which describes them as white-robed winged figures of the human form.

While I may not have experienced this type of celestial being last week, an attendant spirit or guardian — another angel definition in the dictionary — had been at my side.

Whether they are in spiritual or human form, angels are among us. It only takes being aware to see them.

Have you seen any angels lately?

 

Terri Cowart Frazier is a staff writer for The Vicksburg Post. She can be reached at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Who’s Hot

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Further evidence that ‘earth’ angels do, in fact, walk amongst us

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces yet another DUI charge

Faith

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

COVID-19

COVID-19 reset: District makes good use of time during Thanksgiving holiday break

Louisiana

As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

News

Commencement ceremonies at Alcorn State honor the school’s 2020 graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

COVID-19

Mississippi health official ‘exhausted’ by virus response

COVID-19

Expanded mask mandate for Thanksgiving coming, curfew shelved for now

Local

Troopers to begin Thanksgiving holiday patrols Wednesday

News

U.S. agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Crime

Vicksburg woman faces felony charges after driving over girlfriend

Local

Volunteers rally to help Good Shepherd ready Thanksgiving boxes

COVID-19

Annual Christmas Ball canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19

Weekly COVID-19 reporting among local schools shows active situation