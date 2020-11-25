expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Joan Fletcher Hamilton

By Staff Reports

Published 10:35 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Joan Fletcher Hamilton, formerly Joan Fletcher Williams, died on Nov. 22, 2020. She was 89 years old.

Previously from Vicksburg, she passed away in Waynesville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Earl Williams; brothers, Sydney Williams and Albert Williams. 

She is survived by her children, Peggy McGrew, Waynesville, N.C., John McGuffie, Waynesville, N.C., Dana Klinger, Columbia Tenn., Thomas Gordin, Tampa, Fla., and Richard Gordin, Elgin, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Donations may be made in remembrance of Joan to Hospice, Four Seasons Compassion for Life Foundation, 221 N. Main St. Hendersonville, N.C., 28792-5072.

More News

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Joan Fletcher Hamilton

Richard ‘Rick’ Stanley Gurtowski

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces yet another DUI charge

Faith

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

COVID-19

COVID-19 reset: District makes good use of time during Thanksgiving holiday break

Louisiana

As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

News

Commencement ceremonies at Alcorn State honor the school’s 2020 graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

COVID-19

Mississippi health official ‘exhausted’ by virus response

COVID-19

Expanded mask mandate for Thanksgiving coming, curfew shelved for now

Local

Troopers to begin Thanksgiving holiday patrols Wednesday

News

U.S. agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Crime

Vicksburg woman faces felony charges after driving over girlfriend

Local

Volunteers rally to help Good Shepherd ready Thanksgiving boxes

COVID-19

Annual Christmas Ball canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19

Weekly COVID-19 reporting among local schools shows active situation

Business

Ceres Boulevard expansion ‘going well and on schedule’

Local

Vicksburg woman takes to social media in hopes of finding ‘my pink pig’

Local

Analysis: Politics infuse Reeves’ budget plan

Lifestyles

Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance prepares for ‘The Nutcracker’

Business

Extension: Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

COVID-19

Additional restrictions being considered as COVID-19 cases increase

Local

Fraternity donates funds to help family’s medical needs