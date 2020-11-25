Joan Fletcher Hamilton, formerly Joan Fletcher Williams, died on Nov. 22, 2020. She was 89 years old.

Previously from Vicksburg, she passed away in Waynesville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Earl Williams; brothers, Sydney Williams and Albert Williams.

She is survived by her children, Peggy McGrew, Waynesville, N.C., John McGuffie, Waynesville, N.C., Dana Klinger, Columbia Tenn., Thomas Gordin, Tampa, Fla., and Richard Gordin, Elgin, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Donations may be made in remembrance of Joan to Hospice, Four Seasons Compassion for Life Foundation, 221 N. Main St. Hendersonville, N.C., 28792-5072.