November 25, 2020

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:50 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The investigation is continuing into an early Wednesday morning shooting near a local restaurant.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the Waffle House location on North Frontage Road.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said that an unknown customer was harassing a female employee at Waffle House who had called her boyfriend to pick her up.

While the employee and her boyfriend were leaving, shots were fired at their 1995 GMC Sierra. The truck was struck twice in the tailgate and bumper. No one was injured.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr., who in the past has closed businesses that were the scenes of shooting incidents, did not order the Waffle House location closed Wednesday upon the advice of Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

