Richard “Rick” Stanley Gurtowski passed away on Nov. 22 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. Rick was born on Oct. 5, 1960, in Herkimer, N.Y. He was 60. He considered Vicksburg his permanent home since 1995. He was devoted to his wife, children, church and friends.

Rick served his country in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He recently retired as Lieutenant Colonel after 27 years of service.

Rick was a member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School class, the Christmas and Easter Cantata Choirs and the Administrative Board. He was an active member of the Optimist Club and a board member of the Vicksburg Chapter of the Lions Club.

He was employed with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sylvia Ray Gurtowski; his sons, Richard Collin of Austin, Texas, Luke Alexander of Vicksburg, and 2nd Lt. William Brown of Vicksburg; a brother, Thomas Gurtowski (Roberta), of Seattle, Wash.; sister-in-law Alice Gurtowski of Herkimer, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Michael Ray (Susan) of Anguilla; sister-in-law, Mary Ray of Vicksburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sons, Brian Christopher and Lee Ergle Gurtowski; his mother, Bernadette; father, William; and brother, Ronald Gurtowski, all of Herkimer, N.Y.

A graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Bradley of Crawford Street United Methodist Church officiating.

Pallbearers will be State Sen. Briggs Hopson, Brian Green, Nick Boone, Charlie Burchfield, Maj. Earl Dean and Justin Strickler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Davis, Danielle Garton, Maj. Jarrod Gillespie, Brett Hargis, David Horner, Darlene Jackson, Pam Kinnebrew, Josh McCleave, Charlie Randall Jr., Maria Stevens, Mike Ray, Billy Ray, Charlie Ray, Glen Beard, Mike Katzenmeyer, Fred Shirley, Vince Chiarito, Stacy Howington, Jeff Melby, Greg Sellers, Ernie Smith and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class of Crawford Street United Methodist Church.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church in Vicksburg or the USO (United Service Organizations).