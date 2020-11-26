City sign defaced with profane message

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said city crews are going to cover a city sign that was vandalized sometime late Wednesday.
The city sign, near Mission 66 and Sky Farm, was defaced with a profane message. Flaggs said he was first notified of the vandalism by city residents asking the city to remove or block the message.
