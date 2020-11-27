Claire Kelley
Claire Kelley, age 88, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Vicksburg.
Fisher-Riles Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
About John Surratt
John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
More by John