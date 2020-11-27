ROLLING FORK- Arrangements for George Booker, 72, are pending at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Booker died on Nov. 25, 2020, at Sharkey- Issaquena Nursing Home in Rolling Fork.

