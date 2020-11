MHSAA football playoff scores, championship game schedule

MHSAA Playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Oxford 31, Clinton 27

Oak Grove 43, Northwest Rankin 24

Class 5A

West Point 29, Ridgeland 22

West Jones 18, Pascagoula 16

Class 4A

Louisville 18, Itawamba AHS 6

Poplarville 35, Mendenhall 6

Class 3A

Noxubee County 50, Winona 7

Magee 14, Columbia 6

Class 2A

Calhoun City 22, East Union 14, OT

Taylorsville 40, Enterprise-Clarke 13

Class 1A

Biggersville 26, Nanih Waiya 0

Lumberton 30, Simmons 0

———

MHSAA championship game schedule

All games at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson

Dec. 4

Class 3A – Noxubee County (10-1) vs. Magee (11-0), 11 a.m.

Class 1A – Biggersville (13-0) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 3 p.m.

Class 6A – Oak Grove (12-0) vs. Oxford (12-0), 7 p.m.

Dec. 5

Class 4A – Poplarville (10-3) vs. Louisville (12-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2A – Calhoun City (10-2) vs. Taylorsville (13-1), 3 p.m.

Class 5A – West Jones (12-2) vs. West Point (11-3), 7 p.m.