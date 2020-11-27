expand
November 27, 2020

Police continue probe into Thursday night shooting

By John Surratt

Published 10:59 am Friday, November 27, 2020

Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the Thanksgiving night shooting on Harrison Street that left one man dead and two others wounded. 

According to police reports, Joshua R. Coffee, 28, was killed and two men with him were wounded when someone opened fire on the car in which they were riding in the 1200 block of Harrison Street. The car left the street and struck a house.

Officers responding about 7:42 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Harrison Street arrived to find Coffee and the other men in the car.

All three were taken to Merit Health River Region, where Coffee was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room. One of the men was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and the other was treated and released, according to police.

Officers collected several firearms as evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made.

 

 

 

