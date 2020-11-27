expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

LSU will play Alabama on Dec. 5 after the Southeastern Conference reconfigured its football schedule on Friday. (Gus Stark/LSU Athletics)

SEC shuffles football schedule for Dec. 5; Ole Miss and MSU games postponed

By Staff Reports

Published 7:46 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama vs. LSU is hardly considered the Game of the Century this season, but that has not stopped the Southeastern Conference from reconfiguring its football schedule to make sure it gets played.

Alabama’s road game at LSU, postponed two weeks ago because of COVID-19 issues, has been rescheduled for Dec. 5, the SEC announced Friday.

It was among a larger COVID-19 fueled schedule reconfiguration for next weekend that included postponing three other games.

The newly postponed games were Ole Miss at LSU; Alabama at Arkansas; and Missouri at Mississippi State. It was not announced when they would be moved to, although the only remaining playing dates on the SEC schedule are Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec 5.

The Ole Miss-LSU game in Baton Rouge is likely to be rescheduled for Dec. 19. LSU has another make-up game against Florida already set for Dec. 12.

Mississippi State’s home game against Missouri is also likely to be played on Dec. 19. Mississippi State has a make-up game against Auburn scheduled on Dec. 12.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play 10 football games in 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

The Alabama-LSU game will be on Dec. 5 and will air in primetime, at 7 p.m., as the second game of a CBS doubleheader. LSU and Alabama have played each other in every season since 1964, and twice in the past decade have played each other as the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country.

That will not happen this year. Alabama (7-0) is undefeated and ranked No. 1 heading into Saturday’s Iron Bowl game vs. Auburn, but defending national champion LSU has slumped to a 3-3 record.

The new lineup of games for Dec. 5 is:
• Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
• Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
• Florida at Tennessee
• South Carolina at Kentucky
• Texas A&M at Auburn
• Vanderbilt at Georgia

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will have open dates.

More News

MHSAA football playoff scores, championship game schedule

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

SEC shuffles football schedule for Dec. 5; Ole Miss and MSU games postponed

Runners gather for a lighthearted Thanksgiving Day run in the park

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Downtown Vicksburg

Clement named winner of Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award

Crime

Police continue probe into Thursday night shooting

Faith

Local churches split on holding Sunday service after Thanksgiving

BREAKING NEWS

One killed, two wounded in Harrison Street shooting

Local

City sign defaced with profane message

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces yet another DUI charge

Faith

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes toy drive to support Angel Tree

COVID-19

COVID-19 reset: District makes good use of time during Thanksgiving holiday break

Louisiana

As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

News

Commencement ceremonies at Alcorn State honor the school’s 2020 graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Main Street plans other events to fill void left by Christmas parade

COVID-19

Mississippi health official ‘exhausted’ by virus response