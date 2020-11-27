SEC shuffles football schedule for Dec. 5; Ole Miss and MSU games postponed

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama vs. LSU is hardly considered the Game of the Century this season, but that has not stopped the Southeastern Conference from reconfiguring its football schedule to make sure it gets played.

Alabama’s road game at LSU, postponed two weeks ago because of COVID-19 issues, has been rescheduled for Dec. 5, the SEC announced Friday.

It was among a larger COVID-19 fueled schedule reconfiguration for next weekend that included postponing three other games.

The newly postponed games were Ole Miss at LSU; Alabama at Arkansas; and Missouri at Mississippi State. It was not announced when they would be moved to, although the only remaining playing dates on the SEC schedule are Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec 5.

The Ole Miss-LSU game in Baton Rouge is likely to be rescheduled for Dec. 19. LSU has another make-up game against Florida already set for Dec. 12.

Mississippi State’s home game against Missouri is also likely to be played on Dec. 19. Mississippi State has a make-up game against Auburn scheduled on Dec. 12.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play 10 football games in 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

The Alabama-LSU game will be on Dec. 5 and will air in primetime, at 7 p.m., as the second game of a CBS doubleheader. LSU and Alabama have played each other in every season since 1964, and twice in the past decade have played each other as the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country.

That will not happen this year. Alabama (7-0) is undefeated and ranked No. 1 heading into Saturday’s Iron Bowl game vs. Auburn, but defending national champion LSU has slumped to a 3-3 record.

The new lineup of games for Dec. 5 is:

• Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

• Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

• Florida at Tennessee

• South Carolina at Kentucky

• Texas A&M at Auburn

• Vanderbilt at Georgia

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will have open dates.