expand
Ad Spot

November 28, 2020

Man facing multiple charges following chase

By John Surratt

Published 10:38 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020

An Illinois man faces multiple charges after his arrest Saturday night following a chase involving Vicksburg police and other law enforcement agencies.

Bonjara O’Quin of Chicago, Ill., faces charges of domestic violence and felony eluding from the chase that began in Vicksburg and ended with a fiery wreck in Claiborne County.

According to Vicksburg police, officers responding to a 5:13 p.m. call about a domestic violence incident at the Circle K Convenience Store, 4749 U.S. 61 South, confronted O’Quin, who fled south on U.S. 61 in a rented 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and the chase entered Claiborne County where the Nissan wrecked and burst into flames as O’Quin attempted to turn off of the highway onto a side road.

O’Quin suffered minor injuries in the wreck. He was treated and released from Merit Health River Region and taken into custody by Vicksburg police. Information about his bond was unavailable.

The case remains under investigation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and deputies of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and apprehension of O’Quin.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Rebels beat Bulldogs to reclaim the Golden Egg

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

BREAKING NEWS

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Local

Residents head downtown for ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Men of the Year: Dr. Carlos Latorre and Dr. Dan Edney

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Woman of the Year: Annette Kirklin

Local

Weather system bringing rain, cold weather to area

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Downtown Vicksburg

Clement named winner of Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award

Crime

Police continue probe into Thursday night shooting

Faith

Local churches split on holding Sunday service after Thanksgiving

BREAKING NEWS

One killed, two wounded in Harrison Street shooting

Local

City sign defaced with profane message

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning

Local

Nurse killed while trying to save her patient in house fire