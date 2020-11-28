expand
November 28, 2020

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

By John Surratt

Published 6:08 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020

A Vicksburg woman wanted in connection with a shooting incident Friday at an apartment complex on Grove Street is in custody.

Akeyah Daniels, 26, turned herself in to police at the Vicksburg Police Station Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

She is charged with one count of drive-by shooting in the Friday afternoon incident in which she is accused of shooting at a man standing in the apartment parking lot. No one was injured.

Akeyah Daniels

Municipal Judge Penny Lawson set her bond at $50,000.

According to police reports, the events leading to the shooting began about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said Daniels, a resident at the complex, and the man, who is also a resident, had an ongoing dispute about a parking space that erupted into an argument over the space Friday.

Daniels got into her car and left, firing a shot at the man as she left the parking lot. She returned and fired another shot before leaving the area.

The man and two companions were initially held by police for questioning in the case. They were later released and are not charged in the incident.

 

 

 

 

