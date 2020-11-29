expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

Southern Miss cancels football game at UTEP

By Staff Reports

Published 9:09 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss did not wait until the last minute this time to postpone a football game because of COVID-19 concerns.

Southern Miss announced Sunday night that its road game at UTEP has been canceled because of a suspension in team actitivies related to a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The game had been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4. It will not be rescheduled.

It marks the second consecutive cancellation for the Golden Eagles, who saw their road game at UAB on Nov. 27 called off due to COVID-19. It is also the second time the game against UTEP has been affected by the virus.

Southern Miss was originally scheduled to travel to El Paso, Texas, to play the Miners on Oct. 17 but postponed it until December because of an earlier outbreak.

Southern Miss also postponed a game against Florida Atlantic in October. That game was rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in Hattiesburg, and will be the Golden Eagles’ 2020 season finale.

More News

Southern Miss cancels football game at UTEP

Butler’s Titans take control of AFC South by beating Harris, Colts

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Trophy Case: Owen Flowers

Business

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

BREAKING NEWS

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Local

Residents head downtown for ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Men of the Year: Dr. Carlos Latorre and Dr. Dan Edney

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Woman of the Year: Annette Kirklin

Local

Weather system bringing rain, cold weather to area

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Downtown Vicksburg

Clement named winner of Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award

Crime

Police continue probe into Thursday night shooting

Faith

Local churches split on holding Sunday service after Thanksgiving

BREAKING NEWS

One killed, two wounded in Harrison Street shooting

Local

City sign defaced with profane message

Downtown Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines joins city’s riverfront redevelopment vision

Local

Suit asks court to order construction of backwater area pumps

Business

Cedar Grove’s former owner refunds money to jilted couple

Business

City moves forward with extending road between Chick-fil-A, Starbuck’s

Local

Video: Hosemann calls for support of finishing backwater pumps project

Local

Deadline looms for public input on backwater pump project

Local

Tallulah woman killed in accident early Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Criminals strike multiple Vicksburg businesses Tuesday

Crime

Multiple shots fired near Vicksburg restaurant Wednesday morning