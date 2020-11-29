expand
November 29, 2020

Owen Flowers, 8, shot this 8-point buck while hunting with his father in Hermanville on Nov. 22. The deer weighed 200 pounds and the rack measured 19.5 inches wide. Owen is a third grade student at Bowmar Elementary School, and the son of Rush and Dawn Flowers of Vicksburg. • The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any other interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Trophy Case: Owen Flowers

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

