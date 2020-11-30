expand
December 1, 2020

‘Chemical release’ results in Code Red message sent to area residents

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:17 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

City officials released a Code Red Monday evening addressing concerns residents have had much of the day concerning a smell in and around Vicksburg.

Just before 7 p.m., residents received phone calls through the Code Red system, saying the smell was attributed to a discharge at an industry at the Port of Vicksburg on Haining Road.

“Emergency services have been receiving calls concerning an odor being detected over a large part of the city,” the message read. “This is apparently due to a chemical release from an industry on the harbor. There is no danger, but some have reported irritation to the throat and eyes. If you are in an area with a strong smell you might want to stay inside.”

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the calls to emergency dispatchers came from a “very wide-spread” area of Vicksburg.

The name of the industry that reportedly released the chemical was not identified, nor was there any information provided on the type of chemical released.

The Vicksburg Post has asked for additional information from city and industry officials. 

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

