December 2, 2020

College football, NFL TV schedule for Dec. 2-8

By Staff Reports

Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Note: Because of COVID-19 issues, a number of games this season are being postponed or canceled each week and the TV schedule is adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as necessary.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Thursday, Dec. 3
5 p.m. CBSSN – Louisiana Tech at North Texas
8:30 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at Utah State
Friday, Dec. 4
7:30 p.m. ESPN – Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State
8:30 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at UNLV
Saturday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. ABC – Ohio State at Michigan State
11 a.m. Fox – Texas at Kansas State
11 a.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Auburn
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at TCU
11 a.m. FS1 – Penn State at Rutgers
11 a.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Missori
11 a.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Purdue
11 a.m. FS1 – Kansas at Texas Tech
11 a.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
1 p.m. ESPNU – Liberty at Coastal Carolina
1:30 p.m. NBC – Syracuse at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. CBS – Florida at Tennessee
2:30 p.m. ABC – Indiana at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m. ESPN – West Virginia at Iowa State
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Tulsa at Navy
2:20 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Illinois
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Illinois
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Buffalo at Ohio
3 p.m. Fox – Stanford at Washington
3 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia
4:30 p.m. ESPNU – Ball State at Central Michigan
6 p.m. ESPN – Oregon at California
6 p.m. FS1 – Colorado at Arizona
6 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at San Diego State
6:30 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Kentucky
7 p.m. CBS – Alabama at LSU
7 p.m. Fox – Baylor at Oklahoma
8 p.m. ESPNU – Houston at SMU
9:30 p.m. ESPN – Oregon State at Utah
9:30 p.m. FS1 – UCLA at Arizona State
9:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Nevada
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming vs. New Mexico
Sunday, Dec. 6
6:30 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Southern California

NFL ON TV
Wednesday, Dec. 2
2:40 p.m. NBC – Baltimore at Pittsburgh
Sunday, Dec. 6
Noon Fox – New Orleans at Atlanta
Noon CBS – Cleveland at Tennessee
3:25 p.m. CBS – Philadelphia at Green Bay
7:15 p.m. NBC – Denver at Kansas City
Monday, Dec. 7
4 p.m. Fox – Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m. ABC/ESPN – Buffalo at San Francisco
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:05 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Dallas at Baltimore

