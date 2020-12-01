expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

By Staff Reports

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Featuring a welcome from ERDC Commander Col. Teresa Schlosser and a holiday message from Director Dr. David Pittman, the event will culminate with the lighting of a 24-foot outdoor tree at the Halls Ferry Road entrance to the ERDC installation.

“For the past few years, the tree lighting ceremony has become a favorite event for many of our employees and their families,” Schlosser said. “And though this year will be a little different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, we still wanted to take the time to celebrate this special time of year.”

Typically, following the tree lighting, ERDC employees and their families would make their way to the headquarters building for hot chocolate, snacks and a chance to meet Santa Claus. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, that part of the event will not take place this year.

Employees and their guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at the tree lighting. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArmyERDC.

More News

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

George Booker

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

Elizabeth Lynn Beggs Cronia

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home

Local

Vicksburg Living to debut inaugural wedding edition

BREAKING NEWS

‘Chemical release’ results in Code Red message sent to area residents

COVID-19

November’s COVID report shows virus’ resurgence in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made

Business

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

BREAKING NEWS

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Local

Residents head downtown for ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Men of the Year: Dr. Carlos Latorre and Dr. Dan Edney

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Woman of the Year: Annette Kirklin

Local

Weather system bringing rain, cold weather to area

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Downtown Vicksburg

Clement named winner of Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award

Crime

Police continue probe into Thursday night shooting

Faith

Local churches split on holding Sunday service after Thanksgiving

BREAKING NEWS

One killed, two wounded in Harrison Street shooting