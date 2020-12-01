expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland celebrates after beating Texas State 68-51 on Monday. It was the 500th win of Howland’s career. (Mississippi State Athletics)

Howland nets 500th win as Mississippi State tops Texas State

By Staff Reports

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

STARKVILLE (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored a career-high 23 points with five 3-pointers and coach Ben Howland secured his 500th career win as Mississippi State beat Texas State 68-51 on Monday.

Howland, in his sixth year at Mississippi State, has grabbed 99 of those wins with the Bulldogs. He’s led Mississippi State to 20-plus wins in each of the last three seasons.

Howland’s other coaching stints have been at Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh and UCLA.

“It’s really special. I feel really blessed, and I am really blessed. I’ve coached so many great players, so many great kids,” Howland said. “I told our team after the game is the biggest thing that I feel blessed about is that I’ve found something that I love to do. I’ve been doing it my whole life. That’s what you have to find as a person is whatever it is that you love, and that you’re passionate about to make that your life. It’s such a blessing. I don’t know how many people get a chance to do that, but I’m definitely one of them. I’m very thankful.”

Alonzo Sule’s basket with 18:41 left brought the Bobcats into a 26-all tie. The Bulldogs (1-2) proceeded to outscore Texas State (2-1) by a 24-6 margin over the next eight minutes to put the game away.

Stewart hit two 3-pointers and scored eight consecutive points to give the Bulldogs a 36-28 lead. Jalen Johnson scored the next six points on a pair of 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs never let the margin get back to single digits.

Mississippi State used its size to amass a 46-27 rebound advantage. The Bulldogs shot 25-of-58 (43.1 percent), which included 9-of-23 from 3-point range.

Mason Harrell scored 15 points for Texas State and Caleb Asberry 10.

Tolu Smith finished with 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nine players had at least three rebounds apiece. Javian Davis led the Bulldogs on the boards with eight, to go along with seven points.

Mississippi State has won 25 of its last 27 games under Howland when holding the opposition to under 60 points.

“I thought that we did a really good job defensively in the second half, better than the first half, in terms of staying in front of the basketball and the plugs. They only shot 28 percent in the second half, so much better there,” Howland said.

Mississippi State will next play Friday, at home against North Texas at 7 p.m.

More News

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Butler’s impact is measured more in the lives he has impacted

St. Al’s Williams, PCA lineman Blue, Tallulah and Briarfield crews among area’s MAIS all-stars

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Business

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Local

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

Local

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home

Local

Vicksburg Living to debut inaugural wedding edition

BREAKING NEWS

‘Chemical release’ results in Code Red message sent to area residents

COVID-19

November’s COVID report shows virus’ resurgence in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made

Business

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

BREAKING NEWS

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Local

Residents head downtown for ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Men of the Year: Dr. Carlos Latorre and Dr. Dan Edney

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Woman of the Year: Annette Kirklin

Local

Weather system bringing rain, cold weather to area

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Downtown Vicksburg

Clement named winner of Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award