December 1, 2020

Medgar Demetrius Scott

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Medgar Demetrius Scott, 57, of Montgomery, Ala., died Nov. 27, 2020, in Irving, Texas.

Services will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Bro. Leslie Ferguson officiating.

Visitation is from Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home of Vicksburg is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Scott was born Aug. 27, 1963, to the late James Scott Jr. and Maria Scott. He was employed by Jackson Hospital as Vice President of Human Resources.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Angela Freeman Scott and daughter, Allison Scott; mother-in-law, Demmer Freeman; three brothers, Phillip Shelton (Lisa), Benjamin Shelton (Pamela) and Michael  Jackson, all of Vickburg; sisters; Belle Hickman (Lee) of Columbus, Mariea Toniett Shelton of Jackson, Iris Ragan (Vincent), of Vicksburg, and Alisa Scott of Atlanta; brothers-in-law, George Freeman Jr. (Corliss) of Dallas, Texas and Marvin Freeman; and sister-in-law, Yolanda Freeman of Vicksburg.

