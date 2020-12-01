expand
December 1, 2020

This home on West Drive was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday. No one was injured in the blaze. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:16 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

A Warren County man is blessed to be alive after his home was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

According to Warren County fire officials, the West Drive home was fully involved when the homeowner — the only person in the home at the time — woke up. He was able to get out of the home safely.

By the time the call went out to first responders — at around 6:30 a.m. — the home was all but destroyed.

“It is so important, and I cannot stress this enough, that people must have working smoke detectors in their homes,” Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said at the scene.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, who was at the scene, said the cause of the fire has not been determined. He also urged area residents to make sure their homes are equipped with working smoke detectors.

