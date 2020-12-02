expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

This isn’t the Thanksgiving surge state health experts were expecting. It’s simply too soon. But Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed new cases of COVID-19 in the state have spiked to new records.

Wednesday’s report showed the state had set a new one-day record for new cases with 2,457 new cases confirmed. In Warren County, 28 new cases were reported, the biggest one-day total since 30 were reported on Oct. 16.

“These numbers give me great concern,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday morning after seeing the latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. “We have to find a way to minimize the spread of this virus and reduce the risk of any more of our residents dying from this virus.”

The new cases only compile a problem for Mississippi, as the state’s health industry is under significant stress with virus-related hospitalizations reaching their highest levels since the months-long pandemic began in March.

Overall, the state has now reported 156,868 cases and 3,851 virus-related deaths. As for Warren County, health officials have now confirmed 1,830 cases and 58 deaths.

Flaggs also said that if the numbers continue to stay at such high levels in Vicksburg and Warren County, that he would consider enhancing the city’s ongoing COVID-19 orders to require masks to be worn both outdoors if social distancing is not an option. The city’s current order, which now expires Jan. 4, requires masks be worn by those inside any business or public building.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Who’s Hot

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Business

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Local

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

Local

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home

Local

Vicksburg Living to debut inaugural wedding edition

BREAKING NEWS

‘Chemical release’ results in Code Red message sent to area residents

COVID-19

November’s COVID report shows virus’ resurgence in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made

Business

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits

BREAKING NEWS

Woman wanted in Friday shooting incident in custody

Local

Residents head downtown for ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Men of the Year: Dr. Carlos Latorre and Dr. Dan Edney

Downtown Vicksburg

2020 Woman of the Year: Annette Kirklin

Local

Weather system bringing rain, cold weather to area

Crime

Police looking for woman in apartment shooting incident

Crime

Three being held in argument where shots were fired