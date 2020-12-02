Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

There are hundreds of Angels remaining on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and time is running out.

With more than half of their 728 angels still needing to be adopted, Salvation Army Major Janna Torgerson is urging individuals, churches and businesses to consider adopting one or more of the many Angels — representing area children and senior adults — that remain.

“We will need all the gifts returned by Dec. 12 and that is less than two weeks away,” Torgerson said.

Torgerson said the number of Angels on this year’s tree is more than in previous years, which she attributes to two main factors.

“One is COVID-19. There are a lot more families in need. They have been out of work or just returning to work and are struggling to meet their bills, and Christmas is just not on their radar as an expense they are able to handle,” she said.

Another reason for the increase, Torgerson said, is Port Gibson’s City Hall called and asked if the Vicksburg Salvation Army could do a an Angel Tree program in Port Gibson.

“So I did and that has given us about 200 more Angels,” she said.

Most of the Angels from Port Gibson, Torgerson said, have already been adopted by Entergy in Port Gibson.

Other entities that have adopted Angels include the city of Vicksburg — which adopted five angels at the Angel Tree kick-off — International Paper, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District and First Presbyterian Church.

“If a church group wants to adopt a bunch of Angels, we can do that,” Torgerson said. “We can put together a bunch of Angels and hand it to them and they can do their own tree.”

The same goes for businesses as well, she said.

Information about each Angel is listed on the tags. For the children, boy Angels have blue tags, girl Angels have pink, and senior Angels have a Christmas tree.



All of the information is “very easy to spot,” Torgerson said.

With the Dec. 12 deadline looming, the Salvation Army will continue to collect toys for the “forgotten Angels.”

Groups holding toy drives for those children and seniors in need include the U.S. Army Engineering Research and Development Center, Walmart and Belk.

For those wanting to adopt an Angel, or provide toys to the “forgotten Angels,” there are plenty of options:

• Go to the Vicksburg Mall and adopt an Angel from the tree located between Dillard’s and the Food Court. If the tree is unmanned, you may still choose an Angel from the tree but be sure to fill out the adoption paper on the table.

• Adopt an Angel online at https://bit.ly/36xnDJH. The link is also available on Facebook @salvationarmyvicksburg. Follow the instructions to choose your Angel, fill in some basic information about yourself, and adopt the Angel.

• Adopt a Forgotten Angel from Walmart. There is a tree at Walmart on the general merchandise side. Adopt a Forgotten Angel, buy the toys and drop them in the red snowflake box.

• Buy toys or clothes from Walmart online. Go to walmartangeltree.com and enter your ZIP code. This will take you to the Vicksburg Salvation Army registry for toys. Purchase from the registry and it will be shipped to the Salvation Army.

• Buy toys or clothes from Belk and put them in the red snowflake box.

• Gifts can be dropped off at the Vicksburg Mall Angel tree located near the food court and Dillard’s, or the Vicksburg Salvation Army, located at 530 Mission 66

• If you shop online, ship the gifts directly to The Salvation Army, Attn: Angel Tree, 530 Mission 66, Vicksburg, MS 39182.

For those who would like to contribute directly to The Salvation Army, visit give.salvationarmyalm.org/vicksburgkettle . Funds collected locally stay in the Vicksburg area and go to services within the community throughout the year.

“I have only been in Vicksburg for about six months,” Torgerson said. “From the beginning, I have noticed and loved the community spirit that defines the people of Vicksburg and the surrounding counties. Everyone deserves a Merry Christmas and the Salvation Army is here to facilitate that.

“I have faith that the Vicksburg County Community will step up and provide for the children and seniors who are in need.”

