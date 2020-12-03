expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:31 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

On Thursday Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced a Monday press conference, where he is expected to share additional COVID-19 restrictions for the city of Vicksburg.

The announcement comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Warren County has surged, pushing the county closer to the threshold state leaders have set for virus hot spots.

“As a result of our daily COVID-19 cases consistently climbing to double digits, I plan on imposing an additional restriction that I believe will significantly reduce the spread of this virus in Vicksburg, Mississippi,” Flaggs said in a press release from his office. “I want to continue to urge all Vicksburg residents to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing when possible.”

During an interview with The Post Thursday, Flaggs declined to say what the new restriction would be but said Vicksburg likely would be the first in the state to try such a measure.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 19 new cases in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 1,849, but it is the numbers over the past two weeks that have provided the most concern.

Over the past two weeks, Warren County has reported 168 new cases and pushed the number of new cases to 344 cases per 100,000 residents. The state has said any county that reports 200 new cases and a ratio of 500 cases per 100,000 residents could be declared a hot spot and placed under additional state-level restrictions.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

Louis (Sonny Man) Humphreys Jr.

Marie (Honey) Hester

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent

BREAKING NEWS

EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

Local

Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Business

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Local

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

Local

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home

Local

Vicksburg Living to debut inaugural wedding edition

BREAKING NEWS

‘Chemical release’ results in Code Red message sent to area residents

COVID-19

November’s COVID report shows virus’ resurgence in Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made

Business

Weather does not deter shoppers from enjoying Holiday Open House

Crime

Man facing multiple charges following chase

Local

Organization names Southern Heritage Air Foundation as one of country’s top non-profits