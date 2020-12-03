expand
December 3, 2020

Louis (Sonny Man) Humphreys Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:14 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Graveside funeral services for Louis (Sonny Man) Humphreys Jr. will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the Cary Community Cemetery, with Rev. Willie Dorsey officiating.

Louis Humphreys Jr. passed away Nov. 28, 2020, in his home following a brief illness. He was 73.

He was a farmer for Wisenger Farms for 30 years and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Humphreys Sr. and Elnora Alford; and daughter, Crystal Britton.

He is survived by his sons, Kenan Humphreys of Greenville, and Jamel Jones of Cary; daughters Tiffany Britton-Holmes of Grace, Moniqua Humphreys of Greenville, Adrian Britton and Verna Tucker both of Cary, Angela Frazier and Irma Jean Frazier both of Saginaw, Mich.; brothers, Julius Carter of Vicksburg, Charles Buckner of Cary and Hanson Frazier of Saginaw, Mich. sister, Annie Montgomery of Vicksburg; and a host of grandchildren.

