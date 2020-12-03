expand
December 3, 2020

Marie (Honey) Hester

By Staff Reports

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Funeral services for Marie (Honey) Hester will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Marie Hester passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 89. She was a homemaker and had attended the Church of Christ.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Hall Sr. and Annie Mae Marley.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas Hester Jr of Houston, Texas, Joseph Hester of Chicago, Anthony L. Hester of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Paul E. Hester of Tallulah, La. and Jimmy Earl Hester of Vicksburg; daughters, Margie Hester Barnes and Barbara Jean Hester both of Vicksburg; brother, Enora Marley of Harvey, Ill.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and others.

