Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

Trustmark announced Thursday its myTeller Interactive Teller Machine is now available at its main branch located in downtown Vicksburg and its branch on Halls Ferry Drive.

“This service allows customers to experience face-to-face interactions with a Trustmark teller through audio/video delivery,” the company said in its release. “Customers can deposit checks, make withdrawals, transfers or loan payments and even cash checks to the penny.”

It also offers additional benefits, including extended banking hours of Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

myTeller also functions as a traditional ATM for convenient 24/7 banking with same-day credit for most deposits made by 9 p.m. on weeknights.

To learn more about myTeller, visit Vicksburg main and Halls Ferry locations on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festive holiday treats will also be available.