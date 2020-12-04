expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:16 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Warren County has seen its second-worst day in the months-long COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as 46 new cases were confirmed by state health officials.

This spike in numbers not only continued a trend in recent days, but it has also pushed local leaders to move faster with measures aimed at trying to curtail the spread of the virus.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Friday, after seeing the recent case numbers, he has decided to move up his press conference, scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m., to today at 4 p.m. 

Flaggs is expected to announce changes to the city’s civil emergency order aimed at slowing the COVID-19 virus. Flaggs declined to say what measure or measures he will announce but said the new order would go into effect Saturday at noon.

“This latest report is the primary reason for moving up the press conference and implementing the new measures,” Flaggs said Friday morning. “I am also canceling the First Friday Block Party scheduled for tonight in downtown.”

In addition to the 46 new cases Friday, the state also reported one additional virus-related death in Warren County, pushing the total number of deaths to 59.

The new cases Friday also inched the county closer to being declared a virus hot spot by state officials. In the past two weeks, the county has reported 204 new cases of COVID-19, and a ratio of 418.26 cases per 100,000 residents. The state has said that any county that has more than 200 cases in a 14-day period and a ratio of more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents could see additional restrictions from the state.

Currently, there are 54 counties that are under strict state orders.

The last week has been among the worst thus far during the pandemic, as the county has seen more than 20 new cases per day; a level the county has not seen since mid-August.

The current one-day record for new cases in Warren County is Aug. 8, when 56 cases were reported.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

Dolores (Dodie) Graham Pritchard

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent

BREAKING NEWS

EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

Local

Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Business

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Local

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

Local

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home