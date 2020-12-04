expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Dolores (Dodie) Graham Pritchard

By Staff Reports

Published 11:26 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Dolores (Dodie) Graham Pritchard passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 93, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1927, in Webb, the seventh of nine children.

She was a native of Belzoni and raised her family in Vicksburg. 

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Jimmie Graham; and also by her second husband, Marvin Pritchard.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Graham, Linda Gerache (Bubba Gerache, deceased), and Wini Rowan (Steve); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ellen Bradford of Fayetteville, Ark.

Dodie donated her body to Genesis Medical Education and Research Institute. Her memorial will be announced at a later date. 

Special thanks to Dr. David Iansmith, Dr. Nidal Rahal and Southern Care Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 5930 Warriors Trail, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

More News

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

Dolores (Dodie) Graham Pritchard

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent

BREAKING NEWS

EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

Local

Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties

Business

Coffee House Cafe named ‘Best of the Best’ by Post readers

Local

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Local

ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

Crime

Bond set for man in car chase that ended violent weekend in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City extends COVID-19 order, mask mandate into January

Local

City officials apologize for confusion created by Code Red alert

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run organizers overwhelmed by community’s support for Saturday’s event

Local

Warren County man narrowly escapes burning home