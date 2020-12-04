Magee, Lumberton win MHSAA football championships

JACKSON — Chandler Pittman rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 158 yards and three TDs to lead Magee to a 49-26 victory over Noxubee County in the MHSAA Class 3A football championship game on Friday.

Magee (12-0) won the fifth state championship in school history, and first since 2000.

Pittman scored on a 3-yard run in the final minute of the first half to start a run of 22 consecutive points that blew the game open for Magee.

Pittman threw a 1-yard TD pass to Kyerston Tucker and Cayden Bridges scored on a 10-yard run with 5:42 left in the third quarter to give Magee a 42-20 lead.

Noxubee County quarterback Chrishaad Rupert completed 24 of 37 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a TD.

Noxubee County (10-2) lost in the Class 3A championship game for the second year in a row.

The MHSAA championship games continue Saturday with three matchups at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Poplarville plays Louisville in the Class 4A championship game at 11 a.m., and then Calhoun City and Taylorsville clash for the 2A title at 3 p.m. The weekend wraps up with West Jones vs. West Point for the Class 5A crown at 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Lumberton 20, Biggersville 14

Rodney Parker threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Knylan Willis with 42 seconds remaining to give Lumberton a 20-14 victory over Biggersville in the MHSAA Class 1A football championship game.

Robert Henry ran for 113 yards and two TDs for Lumberton (12-1), which won its fifth state title and first since 2010.

Goldman Butler passed for one touchdown and ran for another to help Biggersville (13-1) tie the game after trailing 14-0 at halftime. Butler scored on a 1-yard run with 58 seconds remaining to tie it at 14, but Parker’s touchdown pass to Willis moments later gave Lumberton the title.

Biggersville was making its first appearance in a state championship game.