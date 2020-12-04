expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Ole Miss football players run onto the field before last week’s Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State. (Bruce Newman/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss football extends quarantine, announces remaining schedule

By Ernest Bowker

Published 2:55 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On the same day the program’s most recent COVID-19 quarantine was extended, the Ole Miss Rebels found out the rest of their 2020 football schedule.

Ole Miss will play Texas A&M on Dec. 12 and LSU on Dec. 19, the Southeastern Conference announced. Both games had been postponed previously because of COVID-19 issues among various schools.

Next week’s game at Texas A&M will be contingent on the Rebels getting a clean bill of health. The university announced Friday that it has paused all activities within the football program until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9, due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, Ole Miss said the university’s leadership will remain in talks with the SEC on the effects of the suspension on the schedule.

“Testing will continue during this period, and the appropriate health measures will be taken for those student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus,” the university said in a statement
Prior to the 2020 season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as an open date for all schools in order to reschedule postponements that developed during the season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Six rescheduled games will be played next Saturday — Ole Miss at Texas A&M. LSU at Florida; Auburn at Mississippi State; Georgia at Missouri; Tennessee at Vanderbilt; and Alabama at Arkansas.

Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game are eligible to play rescheduled games on Dec. 19, and four of those were added to the schedule — Ole Miss at LSU; Missouri at Mississippi State; Texas A&M at Tennessee; and Vanderbilt at Georgia.

Vanderbilt and Georgia were supposed to play this weekend, but postponed their game on Friday because of Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 issues. If Georgia qualifies for the SEC championship game, the game against Vanderbilt will be declared a no-contest and not rescheduled.

The Texas A&M-Tennessee game will also be declared a no-contest and rescheduled if Texas A&M qualifies for the SEC championship game. Alabama can clinch the SEC West title by beating LSU Saturday in Baton Rouge.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors

Local

Items discovered during extensive search for missing boaters

Business

Organizers call canceling annual Christmas Caroling Contest ‘the worst’

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent

BREAKING NEWS

EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

Local

Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of expected Thanksgiving surge

Local

Reeves forgoes statewide mask mandate, adds 13 more counties