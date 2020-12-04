expand
December 4, 2020

The success of the COVID-19 vaccine will depend on us all

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 7:36 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

I know what I want for at Christmas — FDA approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

And I would love it if it came a little early.

From all accounts, it appears this may happen, given a couple of U.S. companies get the go-ahead in the next few days.

While I’m not at the top of the list to be inoculated, just knowing help is on the way gives me hope that, soon, things will begin to return to normal.

That is if everyone is willing to be immunized once the vaccine is available.

There are some who are saying they aren’t sure they would get the vaccine, and I am bewildered as to why they would hesitate.

Vaccines can save lives.

Just go back a few decades to when the polio epidemic broke out in the ’50s.

At its height, which was in 1952, there were 60,000 cases in America, with 3,000 of those fatal and another 21,000 who were left paralyzed.

My mother had a dear friend, Celia Cole, who contracted the illness and had to come to Vicksburg where she was put in an iron lung.

She survived childhood polio but it left one leg smaller than the other.

With further research on polio, I learned that like Covid it is a contagious viral illness. Also similar to the coronavirus, the majority of people who were infected with polio didn’t get sick.

But, who was to know who might suffer from either fatal or paralytic complications?

One account I read on the internet, told of a 6-year-old boy named Frankie Flood who contracted polio.

The year was 1953 and for Frankie, it started out as nothing more than a head cold. However, when his symptoms escalated, and he began gasping for air, his parents took him to the emergency room. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the operating room.

A couple of years following Frankie’s death a vaccine was discovered by virologist Jonas Salk .

Salk conducted the first human trials on his former patients as well as on himself and his family. Clinical trials followed and in 1956 the vaccine became widely distributed.

In lieu of a shot, an oral vaccine was later developed.

To this day, I can remember being in the Jett Elementary School cafeteria, lined up behind my classmates, having a little muffin tin like liner placed in my hands, and in it was a sugar cube that contained the polio vaccine.

Polio has been nearly eradicated due to a successful vaccination program.

And now, we do not have to fear it.

Soon, very soon, hopefully, we will begin the process of stamping out COVID-19.

But it will take all of us getting on board.

When my age group is allowed to get the shot, I plan to be at the front of the line because vaccines save lives.

 

Terri Cowart Frazier is a staff writer for The Vicksburg Post. She can be reached at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

