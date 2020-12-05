expand
December 5, 2020

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

By Staff Reports

Published 7:36 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

A traffic stop early Saturday in Vicksburg led to an odd discovery and a teenager being airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department stopped a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Clay Street and Mission 66.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver, a 17-year-old male from Edwards, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

According to the victim, he was at a party in Raymond when he was shot. He then drove to Vicksburg.

The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region and then taken by helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The condition of the victim is not known. Officials with the Raymond Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office were notified and are reportedly investigating.

