expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 10:37 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

A Vicksburg police officer is in critical condition after he was shot in Jackson early Saturday.

The Vicksburg Police Department said Investigator Eddie Colbert was shot and seriously wounded. He is currently listed in critical condition in a Jackson hospital. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

“We ask that all members of the public join us in our prayers for Investigator Colbert and his family in this most difficult time,” the Police Department said in a statement released Saturday morning.

More News

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Oak Grove goes for two, wins the big one in Class 6A

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors

Local

Items discovered during extensive search for missing boaters

Business

Organizers call canceling annual Christmas Caroling Contest ‘the worst’

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent

BREAKING NEWS

EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure forces public library to close

Local

Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates

Downtown Vicksburg

Time is running out to adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree