expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

FIRST BUCK: Lexie Layne Powers, 7, killed her first buck on Thanksgiving Day while hunting with her father in Utica. She is a student at Bovina Elementary, and the daughter of Paul and Lauren Powers. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post). • The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any interesting details about the hunt. Pictures with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

WC baseball tryouts
Tryouts for Warren Central’s varsity baseball team will be held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 8, at 5 p.m. each day at Viking Field. Tryouts are for students currently in grades 8-12. All players must have a current physical and their own baseball glove.

For more information contact coach Randy Broome at 601-638-3372 or randyb@vwsd.org

JV basketball report
Discovery Christian 32, St. Aloysius 21 – Ashelton Gray scored nine points and Carson Smith added five, but St. Aloysius came up a bit short against Discovery Christian in a junior high game Thursday. Brennan Phallack scored a game-high 11 points for Discovery Christian.

Adult basketball
Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

More News

Who’s Hot

Game Plan

West Jones, Taylorsville, Louisville win MHSAA football titles

Missy Gators take care of Lady Vikes

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors

Local

Items discovered during extensive search for missing boaters

Business

Organizers call canceling annual Christmas Caroling Contest ‘the worst’

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers

Local

Readers of The Post honor Redwood Elementary’s Pettway

BREAKING NEWS

Justice retiring as VNMP superintendent