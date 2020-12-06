expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

By John Surratt

Published 4:58 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

Authorities continued their search of the Mississippi River and its banks Sunday for two boaters reported missing Thursday evening.

The missing boaters, identified as Zeb Hughes, 21, and Gunner Palmer, 16, were reported missing Thursday when the pair did not return from duck hunting on the river. The pair put in at the LeTourneau Landing Thursday.

After searching until dark Saturday, volunteers and emergency crews including Warren County sheriff’s deputies, Madison Parish sheriff’s deputies, and agents from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks resumed their search Sunday at 7 a.m.

“We still haven’t found anything,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Sunday afternoon. “We have sheriff’s deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents in the water, we have fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter in the air.”

Pace said tracking dogs were being used in ground searches in case Hughes and Palmer managed to get to land, and side scan sonar was used to search the river.

Sunday marked the fourth day of the search for the pair. Their boat was found adrift by two duck hunters Friday morning and searchers have found some items belonging to them in the water during the search.

Pace said the search would continue until dark and resume Monday at 7 a.m.

 

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Sports column: Athletes should savor games, moments while they can

Who’s Hot

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors

Local

Items discovered during extensive search for missing boaters

Business

Organizers call canceling annual Christmas Caroling Contest ‘the worst’

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge

Faith

COVID-19 forcing churches to cancel or move services online

Business

Trustmark expands service offerings with myTeller

COVID-19

Flaggs to announce new COVID-19 restriction amid rising case numbers