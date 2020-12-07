expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

The bridge leading to Baxter Wilson Power Plant on Kemp Bottom Road is seen collapsed in this file photograph from July 2017. The collapse was due to erosion underneath the bridge from the Hennessey's Bayou. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

By John Surratt

Published 8:37 am Monday, December 7, 2020

City officials are reviewing bids to replace the Kemp Bottom Road bridge that collapsed in 2017.

The Board of Mayor and Board of Aldermen recently received three bids for the project and took them under advisement. All were over the project’s estimated $3.21 million cost.

Submitting bids were T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia, $3.45 million; Phillips Construction of Columbus, $3.99 million; and Key Constructors LLC of Madison, $3.47 million.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the bids will be reviewed by the city’s construction committee, adding, “We’ve got to go with it (the project) regardless; we’ve got to make up the difference.”

Kemp Bottom Road is the main access to Entergy’s Baxter Wilson power plant. The bridge, which crosses Hennessey Bayou, was closed by the city in July 2017 after erosion on the bayou’s west bank threatened the bridge. Several days after it was closed, the bridge collapsed.

Engineers said the problem with the bridge dated back to the 2011 spring Mississippi River flood, when the river crested on May 19, 2011, at 57.1 feet, 14.1 feet above flood stage and nine-tenths of a foot above the Great Flood of 1927.

Engineers said water entering Hennessy’s Bayou during the flood receded quickly and created the erosion problem that caused the bridge to collapse.

The city received $3.73 million in emergency road and bridge funds to pay for the design and construction of a new bridge and stabilize the erosion problem on Hennessey’s Bayou that caused the bridge’s collapse.

The city also received Natural Resource Conservation Service funds to help with the bank stabilization, which needed to be completed before the bridge could be replaced. The project is expected to be completed by early December.

Flaggs said replacing the bridge is important to the city “because there’s a lot of undeveloped land back there.” He said the bridge would provide access to an estimated 600 acres of land or more along the Mississippi River.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Search resumes for missing boaters

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Gloria Smith

John Carson Sr.

BREAKING NEWS

Search resumes for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors

Local

Items discovered during extensive search for missing boaters

Business

Organizers call canceling annual Christmas Caroling Contest ‘the worst’

Local

Details for annual ERDC Under the Lights announced

BREAKING NEWS

County cases are spiking, Flaggs to move up restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Extensive search underway for missing boaters

Local

Fire calls heat up in the midst of recent cold snap

Crime

Crime reports: Columbus woman faces felony drug charge