expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin looks around before the game against Mississippi State earlier this season. Ole Miss announced that this weekend’s game against Texas A&M has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. (Bruce Newman/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game postponed

By Staff Reports

Published 6:35 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the second week in a row, Ole Miss will spend a quiet Saturday at home.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Rebels’ football game at Texas A&M, scheduled for primetime on Saturday, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

In a statement, the SEC said the postponement was due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program.

It is uncertain whether the game will be rescheduled. Ole Miss is scheduled to play LSU and Texas A&M is to play Tennessee on Dec. 19, the last playing date of the regular season. If other teams must cancel on Dec. 19, then the game could be rescheduled. Otherwise it will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

Last week, Ole Miss announced it had suspended team activities until Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among its roster. On Monday, the university announced that the quarantine has been extended until at least Friday.

This is the second time the Ole Miss-Texas A&M game has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, but postponed because of earlier COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ole Miss was supposed to play LSU last weekend, but that game was moved to Dec. 19 when the SEC reconfigured its late-season schedule to accommodate a number of makeup games.

“We’ve stressed throughout 2020, and it’s a great lesson about life, control what you can control,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”

More News

Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game postponed

Will Hall introduced as Southern Miss’ head coach

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations

Downtown Vicksburg

History of downtown building is built on sweets and cigars

Downtown Vicksburg

Authorities suspend search for pair missing on the Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg announces Santa Stories fundraiser

COVID-19

City expands emergency virus orders to require temperature checks, masks outdoors