Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

The Vicksburg Cotillion Club was founded in 1987 with the goal of providing skills in etiquette, leadership, community service and exposure to general knowledge for self-improvement.

The symbol for the club is a bell, its flower a sweetheart rose, and the colors are silver, pink and white.

Since its beginnings, the Vicksburg Cotillion Club has held its annual ball the second weekend in December, but due to COVID-19 the board decided to postpone the event to a later date at which time 45 young women will be presented during the black-tie affair.

Those who will be presented at a later date include:

Club officers:

• Jane Anding Hopson, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Briggs Hopson. She serves as president of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Brayden Lane Robinson, son of Ray Robinson and Nancy Robinson.

• Marguerite Elizabeth Roberson, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Roberson. She serves as vice president of the club and will be escorted by Gordon Surguine Wilkerson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wilkerson.

• Taylor Elise Chewning, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Chewning. She serves as secretary of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart Reed Jackson Bourne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Bourne.

• Sara Elizabeth Pratt, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thad Pratt. She serves as treasurer of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart Benjamin Tyler Raines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Raines.

• Kendyl Paige Rice, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Rice. She serves as sergeant-at-arms for the club and will be escorted by Carter Harrington Magee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Magee.

• Logan Bethany Young, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Gary Young and Melissa Osburn. She serves as the chaplain of the club and will be escorted by Dylan Jeffrey Cochran, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Cochran.

• Natalie Bella Burke, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Burke. She serves as the philanthropy chair for the club and will be escorted by Cooper Dow Madison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Madison.

• Sarah Jacobs Houser, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Houser. She serves as co-philanthropy chair for the club and will be escorted by Henry Hartley Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Sullivan.

• Ruth Anne Buckner, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Buckner. She serves as a public relations chair for the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart Conner Brock Paxton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Paxton.

Seniors:

• Caton McNeel Blackburn, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She will be escorted by club sweetheart Wesley Daniel Warnock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Warnock.

• Bradi Lynn Davidson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Davidson. She will be escorted by club sweetheart Brandon Ray Steed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Steed.

• Virginia Grace Gannon, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Amy and Steve Fadden, and the late Andy Gannon. She will be escorted by Ethan Keith Little, son of Vince Little and Jenifer Barwick.

• Anna Scott Geter, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Geter. She will be escorted by Hunter Thomas James McBride, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McBride.

• Ashley Nicole Jarratt, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Jarratt. She will be escorted by Henry Anderson Bufkin, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Bufkin.

• Zoe Grace Jennings, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jennings. She will be escorted by club sweetheart Cooper Mark Orman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Orman.

• Anna Marie Lamanilao, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Lamanilao. She will be escorted by Mason Robert Ashley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Ashley.

• Alana Latorre, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Carlos Latorre. She will be escorted by Anastasios Giovanni Eb, son of Valentina Eb.

• Sophia Grace Lee, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Lee. She will be escorted by Davis Tyler Greene, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Greene.

• Morgan Alexis Nelson, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Omar Nelson. She will be escorted by AJ Paul Lumpkin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Lumpkin Sr.

• Haley Katherine Oldenburg, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Oldenburg. She will be escorted by Layton Christopher Burke, son of Darwin Burke and Kristy Gullet.

• Hannah Grace Parker, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Parker. She will be escorted by Jacob Whitt Oldenburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Oldenburg.

• Mary Reilly Powell, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Susan and Brad Ramsey and Wally Powell. She will be escorted by Colten Kane Easterling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Easterling.

• Emma Rose Ragland, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chat Ragland. She will be escorted by Thomas Colton Lee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lee.

• Morgan Claire Smith, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gil Smith. She will be escorted by Spencer Calhoun Carrol, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Carroll.

• Analese Nicole Warnock, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Greg Warnock and Monica Ramshur. She will be escorted by

• Chloe Faith Witters-Vinzant, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Kelle and Patrick Vinzant and the late Phillip Witters. She will be escorted by club sweetheart Mayson Chadwick Shealy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Shealy.

Juniors:

• Margaret Allison Boland, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Boland. She will be escorted by Tristan Ross Wilbanks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Wilbanks.

• Kimberly Ann Burton, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Alexis Burton and the late Robert Burton. She will be escorted by Justin Reed Hasty, son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Hasty.

• Ella Kathryn Gray, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Karen and Bill Porter and Terry Gray. She will be escorted by Adam Taylor Francisco, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Francisco.

• Carli Kay Elese Hardaway, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trey Hardaway. She will be escorted by Del’ Jayvien Harried, son of Charneshia Harried and Antonio Smith.

• Madison Elizabeth Hedrick, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Connie Reeves and Michael Hedrick. She will be escorted by Thomas Reece Herring, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Herring.

• Marissa Jade Jabour, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jabour. She will be escorted by Joshua Deveire Larsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Larsen.

• Olivia Kate Masterson, a junior at Porter’s Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Calvin Masterson. She will be escorted by Bryce Adam Rebert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chance Rebert.

• Catherine Elizabeth Mathews, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She will be escorted by William Jackson Gannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Fadden, and the late Andy Gannon.

• Andrea Davis McMillin, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Andrea Gaiennie and Mike McMillin. She will be escorted by the club sweetheart Spencer Paul Elwart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Elwart.

• Jane Marie Ranager, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Ranager. She will be escorted by Conner Patrick Gaul, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gaul.

• Sarah Katherine Spires, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Spires. She will be escorted by Peyton Taylor Davidson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Davidson.

• Frances Lyle Thames, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Chloe Darden and Lee Thames. She will be escorted by Robert Andrew Broome, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Broome.

• Elizabeth Grace Theriot, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Theriot. She will be escorted by William Aden Dowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dowe Jr.

Sophomores:

• Alison Barrett Blackburn, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She will be escorted by Trace Sullivan Daily, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Daily.

• Ally Reid Doiron, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doiron. She will be escorted by William Joseph Keen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Keen.

• Falyn Grace Lusby, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimbo Lusby. She will be escorted by Thomas Cole Dowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dowe Jr.

• Madelyn Christine Roesch, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roesch. She will be escorted by Jacob Conner Brister, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Brister.

• Kathryn Buchanan Simrall, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Hood. She will be escorted by Wyatt Pierce Teague, son of Stephanie Teague and the late Warren Teague.

• Marion Miller Theobald, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Lindsey Theobald. She will be escorted by John David Liggett, son of Kristi Eckhardt and Dewayne Liggett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

