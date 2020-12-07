expand
December 7, 2020

Warren Central cornerback Tevin Bell (1) makes an interception against Madison Central. Bell was selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 6A All-State team. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Three from Warren Central, Vicksburg’s Montgomery make All-State team

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020

When it came time to select the all-state teams, Mississippi’s coaches did not overlook Warren County.

Four players from the county — Warren Central’s Tevin Bell, Taylen Smith and Dontavious Bell, and Vicksburg High’s Michael Montgomery — were selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State teams.

Tevin Bell, a senior cornerback, was a first-team All-Class 6A selection. He led the Vikings with five interceptions and was a key component of a unit that allowed only 7.5 points per game and posted two shutouts. Anchored by its strong defense, Warren Central (9-3) reached the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Bell also played some wide receiver on offense, and caught five passes for 45 yards.

Smith and Dontavious Bell were second-team selections on the Class 6A team.

Smith was another key piece of the Vikings’ defense. The senior defensive end totaled 53 tackles, with 12 for loss and eight sacks. He also had two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns.

Dontavious Bell started on Warren Central’s offensive line and helped the team average 146.4 rushing yards per game.

Montgomery was a two-way starter for Vicksburg, but was selected as a defensive lineman on the Class 5A All-State team. He had 40 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season while facing some of the top offenses in the state.

Neshoba Central running back Jarquez Hunter was selected as the MAC’s Class 5A Player of the Year, and Ridgeland quarterback Zy McDonald was the Offensive Player of the Year. Both of their teams resided in Region 2-5A with Vicksburg.

Holmes County Central defensive tackle Jeramiah Williams was the Defensive Player of the Year.

In Class 6A, D’Iberville running back Justin Walley was the Player of the Year. Clinton quarterback Caleb Miller was the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Arrows to the Region 2-6A championship and the North State championship game, while Germantown linebacker John Lewis was the Defensive Player of the Year. Lewis had 84 tackles, 13 sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author

