expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Barbara Cole Thigpen

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Barbara Cole Thigpen died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. She was 96.

A native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred Cole and Louella Rowland. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She retired from Vicksburg Hospital. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Pooler Thigpen and Bernard McCormick.

She is survived by her son, David Hintson of Vicksburg; her daughter, Bobbie Rogers of Vicksburg; a sister, Pat Wilson of Long Beach; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her two best friends, Leigh Conerly and Sarah Bourroughs.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

More News

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

Verlene Alexander

Gary Odell Davenport

Barbara Cole Thigpen

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center

COVID-19

Flaggs issues emergency order revisions, severe penalties for violations