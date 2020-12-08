expand
December 8, 2020

Dennis James Beausoliel

By Staff Reports

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Dennis James Beausoliel passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 71.

Dennis was born on March 28, 1949, in Southington, Conn. to Lionel Joseph and Esther Weingart Beausoliel. He was raised on a dairy farm in Milldale, Conn. He was a member of Future Farmers of America throughout school. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1968-1972 with two tours overseas during the Vietnam War. After his time in service, he moved to Mississippi, where he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until he retired. He had a lifelong love for cars of all kinds.  You could find him most days working on a car in his shop. He loved his family and friends dearly, never met a stranger and would help anyone who needed a hand. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patsy Beausoliel; his brother, Thomas Beausoliel; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Furman and Dennis Raymond.

He is survived by his son, Dade Beausoliel (Shelley); daughters, Tara Willis (Chris) and Christina Hossley (Michael); sisters, Georgiann Furman, Judith Raymond and Christine Spencer (Ron); sister-in-law, Rita Beausoliel; daughter, Terri Trussell; grandchildren, Bella Rose Beausoliel, Beckett Beausoliel, Beau Willis, Cody Willis, Drew Willis, Logan Hossley, Mary Evelyn Hossley, Presley Hossley, Randall Grey and Autumn Kellicut; great-grandchildren, Madison Grey, Zephaniah Kellicut and Zander Kellicut; and a host of nieces and nephews. 

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rick Standish Sr., Rick Standish Jr., Jim Wood, Keon Ramsey, Johnny Lowery and Willie Kleinman.

Honorary pallbearers will be his brother-in-law, Ron Spencer; and his nieces and nephews, Nathan Spencer, Joseph Furman, Jeffrey Furman, Jamie Herbst, Donald MacKenzie, Daniel MacKenzie, and Andrea Gautreau, all from Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or Multiple Sclerosis Organization (MSFocus).

