A celebration of life for Gary Odell Davenport will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Gary will lie in repose at the City Auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Gary is a 1993 graduate of Warren Central High School. He was a member of St. Mark Christian Church and he was also gainfully employed by Cappaert Manufactured Home until his health declined.

Gary leaves his memories to be cherished forever by his loving wife of 12 years, Belinda Ross Davenport; one son, Jerel Jones, Kansa City, Mo.; mother, Lucy Davenport; stepsons, Vertis Shorter, Vertez Shorter both of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Makenzi Nicole Clayton, Keyunce Shorter, five sisters; eight brothers; a host of other family members and friends.

Gary Davenport transitioned on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 46.