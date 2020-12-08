expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

By John Surratt

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Authorities Tuesday suspended ground searches and concentrated their efforts on the Mississippi River as the search for two duck hunters entered its sixth day.

“There’s nothing new to report,” said Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs. “We’ve been on the water all day but found nothing.” He said authorities have been using dogs specially trained to search for people in the water for several days.

He said the search was suspended at dark and will resume Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer began Thursday evening after relatives reported they did not return from duck hunting on the river. The pair put in at the LeTourneau Landing Thursday morning. 

The search has centered over a roughly six-mile area of the river, from just below the 420-mile marker to just about the 425-mile marker, and involved Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks agents, first responders, Madison Parish, La., sheriff’s deputies, fixed-wing aircraft, drones and a helicopter.

Besides the water search, nearly 30 people conducted a ground search Monday. The group included members of the families and volunteers. Pace said the group was taken under escort into the area and suspended their search at about 2 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Monday the days of searching led to the discovery of the pair’s boat and personal items. The boat, Pace said, was found upside-down along the riverbank near the Warren/Claiborne county line near Middle Ground Island and was impounded by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

Verlene Alexander

Gary Odell Davenport

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

Local

Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

Crime

Officers make traffic stop, find driver with gunshot wound to the head

Local

Catfish Row Museum seeks to be culture tourism center