expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

By John Surratt

Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Authorities continued their search Wednesday for two men missing since Dec. 3 when they went duck hunting on the Mississippi River.

“We’re not doing anything landside today,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “We’re concentrating strictly on the water.”

Pace said agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have multiple boats in the water and all are equipped with sonar.

“We have been running grid patterns in the water with the side-scan sonar but still no results and we have not recovered any more items out of the boat,” he said. “We feel like we’ve probably recovered everything in the boat except for the two young men.

“I can’t say enough about Wildlife and Fisheries. They’ve been here every day with us and they’re on the water with us today.”

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer began Thursday evening after relatives reported they did not return from a duck hunting trip on the river. The pair put in at the LeTourneau Landing Thursday morning. 

The search has centered over a roughly six-mile area of the river, from just below the 420-mile marker to just about the 425-mile marker, and involved Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, MDWFP agents, first responders, Madison Parish, La., sheriff’s deputies, fixed-wing aircraft, drones and a helicopter.

Besides the water search, nearly 30 people conducted a ground search Monday. The group included members of the families and volunteers. Pace said the group was taken under escort into the area and suspended their search at about 2 p.m.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Former Alabama coach, Mississippi native Ray Perkins dies at 79

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face