December 10, 2020

Alfreda Taylor

By Staff Reports

Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Alfreda Taylor on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Alfreda will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Alfreda was a 1974 graduate of Warren Central High School and she was gainfully employed at the Vicksburg Convalescent Home. She always wore a smile that would light up a room and melt your heart.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning her two sons, Saxton Leon Scott and George Deon (Tandra) Scott; one grandchild, Lilia Scott; five brothers; five sisters; and a host of other family members and friends.

Alfreda Taylor transitioned Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 65.

